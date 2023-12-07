Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has insisted that his side will need a solid structure to compete against a crazy Blackburn Rovers team who create a lot of chances.

The Whites are sitting third in the Championship table and are unbeaten at Elland Road this season.

However, they are set for a testing trip to Ewood Park on Saturday when they will take on an attacking Blackburn team.

Farke is a big fan of the way Blackburn play football and admitted that Jon Dahl Tomasson has done a terrific job at Ewood Park since taking charge of the club.

He pointed out that Blackburn are a difficult side to play against because not only are they good on the ball but they can also be unpredictable and sometimes a bit crazy as a team.

The Leeds boss feels his team will have to maintain a solid structure to take on a Blackburn side who are a chance-creating machine.

Farke said in a press conference: “I like their side; I really rate them and I like Jon Dahl as well.

“He is doing a fantastic job.

“They are a good possession side but unpredictable, very brave and sometimes even a bit crazy in a positive way.

“In possession, they are very fluent with many rotations and positional changes and it’s very difficult if you want to follow each and every movement.

“I think it’s quite important that you are rock solid against them and also need a good structure because they can create a lot.”

Blackburn are sitting seventh in the Championship standings and have won three of their last five games; it remains to be seen if they can turn Leeds over.