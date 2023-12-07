Leeds United star Daniel James has revealed that following the end of his loan spell at Fulham, manager Daniel Farke wanted him at Elland Road and has been great with him since day one.

Following the end of the 2021/22 season, James was sent out on loan to Fulham after being deemed surplus to requirement by former manager Jesse Marsch.

He returned to Yorkshire in July, though Leeds were no longer a Premier League club then and there had been a change in management.

James revealed that Farke wanted him at Leeds and that was something nice to hear.

Trying to put the disappointment of the previous year behind him, James started afresh and has been helped in that attempt by Farke, who he feels has been great since day one.

“He wants me here and I said exactly the same”, James told BBC Radio Leeds.

“Having that was really nice to hear.

“We spoke about last season and I wanted to come here this season and show what I can give to the team.

“Last season wasn’t as good as I wanted it to be.

“I wanted to put that in the past.

“He’s been great with me since day one.”

James has repaid the faith the manager had shown in him, managing ten goal contributions in 17 Championship appearances so far this season.