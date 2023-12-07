Liverpool legend Phil Thompson is keen to see Jarell Quansah get his chance to shine in the absence of the injured Joel Matip this season and believes he is going to be a seriously good centre-back.

The Reds suffered a major injury blow this week after Matip was ruled out for the rest of the season with a serious knee injury.

The injury to Matip has left Liverpool short on numbers in defence for the latter half of the season with Jurgen Klopp now worrying about the options he has at the back.

There are suggestions that Liverpool will now look to sign a centre-back in the winter window as cover, but Thompson is keen to see Quansah get a chance to prove his mettle in the first team.

A product of the Liverpool academy, the 20-year-old defender has made four appearances in the Premier League this season with one of them being in the starting eleven.

He has started three of Liverpool’s five Europa League games thus far and Thompson is certain that Quansah is going to be a top centre-back.

The Liverpool legend said on LFC TV after the win at Sheffield United: “Big Jarell is not a bad footballer.

“You could well look and say we need another one, but he has been so good.

“He’s going to be some centre-back.”

It remains to be seen whether Klopp decides to gamble on Quansah in a season where Liverpool are looking to challenge for the Premier League title.