Leeds United boss Daniel Farke feels that attacker Joel Piroe owes the amount of distance he is covering on the pitch in part to improved fitness.

Farke was expected to deploy Piroe as a central striker when Leeds splashed the cash to sign the Dutchman from Swansea City in the summer transfer window.

However, he has been used in a more withdrawn role and some fans have expressed concerns that is affecting his goal output.

Farke feels there is much more to Piroe’s game than just goals though and believes he helps to draw the opposition’s defence away from other Leeds attackers, making his crucial to the whole attacking set-up.

He also pointed out just how much Piroe is running at the moment, dubbing it amazing, and put it down to improved fitness on the part of the player.

“End products are always crucial for the confidence of offensive players, but I think what shines through more for Joel is how much he works for the team”, Farke said at a press conference.

“The distance that he has covered in some of the last games, 12, 13k, is amazing and is also due to an improved fitness level and also how he links meanwhile the play and lets other players shine.

“I think this is quite crucial and is a major part, with his movement, he took so much of the opponents’ spotlight on himself that players like Cree Summerville or Daniel James can shine with perhaps even an unpredicted amount of goals and assists so far.

“I think he is crucial for our whole offensive game and I wouldn’t judge Joel just for the goals he scores.”

Farke has Leeds sitting in third spot in the Championship table and knocking on the door of the automatic promotion spots.

They next head to go up against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park this coming weekend.