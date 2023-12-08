Leeds United loan star Joe Rodon has expressed his frustration over the fact that the Whites have conceded unnecessary goals this season, insisting that it is something they want to improve on.

Daniel Farke’s men have been guilty of conceding early goals in each of the last two league games they have played. against Swansea City and Middlesbrough, respectively.

They have managed to recover from those early setbacks though and have registered wins on each occasion.

However, the fact has not gone down well with the Tottenham loanee, who believes that some of the goals Leeds have conceded do not properly reflect the level of the side.

Though the strong recovery has pleased Rodon, he insists that defensive solidarity is something that his side want to improve on.

“It is a bit frustrating, especially at home [to concede goals], some of the goals we have conceded is not us”, Rodon explained to LUTV.

“But sometimes it does not go all your way. But like I said before, I pride myself off clean sheets and that is what I love doing.

“Over the last couple of games, it has not been what I wanted to be. But what is important is the reaction and winning the games.

“But of course, this is what we look to improve on and hopefully, we can get back to that.”

Leeds have been the third-best defensive team among the top six in the league in terms of the overall goals conceded.