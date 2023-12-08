Gordon Dalziel is not convinced that Rangers can financially afford to sign Abdallah Sima on a permanent deal from Brighton.

Sima joined Rangers from Brighton on loan for a season last summer and has really come into his own in the last few weeks.

He has eight goals in 15 Scottish Premiership appearances this season and has even netted twice in the Europa League group stage.

There is talk of Rangers wanting to turn the attacker’s loan into a permanent deal given the level of his performances under Philippe Clement.

However, Dalziel pointed out that Brighton spent considerable money when they signed Sima from Slavia Prague in 2021.

He is not sure that they will agree to sell the attacker for a cut-price fee and is not convinced that Rangers have the financial resources to sign him.

Dalziel said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard: “Brighton spent about £9m or something.

“I don’t think that they will let him go on the cheap and it has got to be a lot of money.

“I think financially, I don’t know whether that deal can go through.”

Sima will enter the final year of his contract at the Amex Stadium next summer, which could boost Rangers’ hopes of landing him.