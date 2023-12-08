Leeds United midfielder Archie Gray is using former Whites star James Milner as a reference point and has admitted that playing as a right-back is helping him to learn a different side of the game.

The 17-year-old is a central midfielder by trade and started the season at the heart of Leeds’ midfield alongside Ethan Ampadu.

However, squad requirements and the performances of Glen Kamara in midfield have meant that the teenager has largely been playing as the team’s first choice right-back since October.

Gray admitted that playing as a box-to-box midfielder is eventually his goal, but he is keen to adapt to the needs of the team.

He stressed that playing right-back allows him to learn a different side of the game and pointed at former Leeds star Milner as an example for him.

The teenager insisted that it would be great if he got anywhere close to the former White’s achievements in the game.

“It’s good to learn different perspectives of the game”, Gray told the Guardian.

“Playing right-back is allowing me to understand the game even more for when I go back into midfield.

“You see players like James Milner playing different positions every game.

“If I become anywhere near as good as him it would be unbelievable.

“I think my best position will be as a box-to-box midfielder but, as the game is changing, you have to be increasingly adaptable.”

Gray will be looking to clock up another start when Leeds travel to Ewood Park to take on Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.