Rangers boss Philippe Clement has admitted he took Todd Cantwell off at half time against Dundee for tactical reasons, but sees a Europa League silver lining.

Cantwell was brought off half way through Rangers’ 3-1 win over Dundee as Clement made some changes with the Gers being down to ten men.

Jose Cifuentes was sent off for a stamp on the stroke of half time and with Rangers winning 3-1 at the time, thanks to goals from Cyriel Dessers, James Tavernier and Abdallah Sima, Clement brought on substitutes.

Cantwell was one of two players brought off, the other being Rabbi Matondo, and Clement admits it was a shame he had to make the changes, not least because Cantwell was performing well.

However, the Rangers boss believes that because Cantwell came off he will at least be very fresh for the Europa League in midweek.

“It’s a pity for Todd, he was in a good way”, Clement told his post match press conference.

“The good thing is he will be more fresh for Thursday.”

Cantwell has begun to flourish under Clement of late and will be looking to again turn in a good display as the Europa League reaches crunch time on Thursday evening.

Clement also insists that Rangers are not near their top level, but are showing a good mentality.

He added: “We are far from our maximum.

“If the mentality stays like this we take a lot of points.”