Fixture: Blackburn Rovers vs Leeds United

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Leeds United have named their team and substitutes to lock horns with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park this afternoon.

Daniel Farke has his men in a good spot, sitting third in the league table, and they will start as firm favourites to turn over a Blackburn team who have lost nine of their 19 games.

Blackburn have also lost three of their last five matches at Ewood Park, while Leeds won on their last competitive visit to the ground, beating Rovers 3-1.

Farke will be looking for his men to up their goal return on the road, with just 13 scored in nine outings away from Elland Road, a total which is eight fewer than Leicester City have managed.

Illan Meslier is in goal for Leeds this afternoon, while at the back Farke picks Archie Gray, Pascal Struijk, Joe Rodon and Sam Byram.

Ethan Ampadu and Glen Kamara are in midfield for Leeds, who have Crysenscio Summerville, Daniel James and Joel Piroe all supporting Georginio Rutter.

Farke can shake things up with his substitutes if needed and his options include Joe Gelhardt and Patrick Bamford.

Leeds United Team vs Blackburn Rovers

Meslier, Gray, Struijk, Rodon, Byram, Ampadu, Kamara, Summerville, James, Rutter, Piroe

Substitutes: Darlow, Shackleton, Spence, Cooper, Gruev, Anthony, Gelhardt, Gnonto, Bamford