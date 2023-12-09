Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson expects Leeds United to win automatic promotion to the Premier League after seeing them at close quarters on Saturday lunchtime.

Tomasson was hoping to see his Blackburn side record a shock win over an in-form Leeds outfit, but saw them lose instead.

Leeds scored goals in either half at Ewood Park, with Daniel James and Crysencio Summerville hitting the back of the net for the visitors.

Tomasson was impressed by what he saw from Leeds and believes they were incredibly good when it comes to transitions, while he thinks they are a Premier League team in all but name.

The Dane added that Leeds are a strong bet to win automatic promotion this season.

“We’re extremely disappointed to lose the game”, Tomasson said post match.

“Overall it was an excellent performance against a very good team, a Premier League team.

“A very good performance, but we know how good Leeds are in transition.

“They are a very good side.

“I think they should be automatically promoted”, the Dane added.

The win continues Leeds’ good form in the Championship as Farke’s men continue to knock on the door of the automatic promotion spots.

Leeds are next up against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light in midweek Championship action.