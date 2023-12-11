AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli’s future at the club could depend on the result against Newcastle United in the Champions League.

The Rossoneri are sitting third in Serie A on 29 points but suffered a damaging 3-2 defeat against Atalanta in Bergamo at the weekend.

Their Champions League fate is also hanging by a thread ahead of facing Newcastle in the final group game at St. James’ Park on Wednesday night.

A win for either of the two teams could get them through to the last 16 provided Borussia Dortmund beat Paris Saint-Germain in the other game.

And according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (via Tutto Mercato), Pioli’s future at AC Milan also could be on the line on Wednesday night.

The AC Milan hierarchy have not been too pleased with recent results, especially with their performance in Europe.

If AC Milan fail to get the job done against Newcastle United, Pioli could be shown the door.

The Italian will hope to regain the confidence of his bosses with a win in the Northeast of England this week.