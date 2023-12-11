Rafael Leao is ready to be part of the AC Milan squad against Newcastle United on Wednesday night after coming through a practice match on Sunday.

The forward was rumoured to be ready to be on the bench against Atalanta on Saturday, but was missing from the squad.

The Rossoneri crashed to a 3-2 defeat and the club have been working hard to get the Portuguese back for the big Champions League game at St. James’ Park.

Leao has been recovering from a hamstring injury and has always been eyeing a return against Newcastle, in light of how important the match is.

And according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (via Tutto Mercato), he is now set to be fit to make the trip to England this week.

A practice match was organised on Sunday by AC Milan to check the forward’s fitness following his recovery.

It has been suggested that he came through the game unscathed and is set to be in the AC Milan squad on Wednesday night.

Both teams still have a chance to qualify for the last 16 of the Champions League if they win, provided Borussia Dortmund beat Paris Saint-Germain in the other game.