Ex-Leeds United star Jon Newsome is of the view that Tuesday’s clash between the Whites and Sunderland will be a tasty affair, but thinks the visitors can put down a marker.

Leeds are third in the Championship table and they are set to visit the Stadium of Light to take on Sunderland, who have promotion aspirations of their own.

The Yorkshire outfit are undefeated in their last two meetings against the Black Cats and their last visit to the Stadium of Light ended 2-0 in favour of Leeds.

Newsome admitted that it is never easy to play Sunderland away from home and stated that he is expecting a packed ground with a rocking atmosphere on Tuesday.

He pointed out that both clubs are not on very good terms with each other and believes that their encounter on Tuesday will be a tasty one for the crowd, but it is one Leeds can put down a marker in.

“It is going to be a tough gig; it is a quick turnaround, although I suppose we both played at the same time on Saturday, so no advantage there, but it gives us a little bit more recovery time.

“It is never an easy place to go and play”, Newsome said on BBC Radio Leeds.

“It will be a full house and it will be rocking.

“I know there is a bit of previous between the two clubs; they are not exactly on each other’s Christmas card lists.

“So it will be a tasty event and a tasty evening, but it is another one that I feel we can go to and put our marker down.”

Leeds are on a seven-match unbeaten run and Daniel Farke’s side will be eager to continue their winning momentum when they take on the Black Cats.