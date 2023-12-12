Fixture: Sunderland vs Leeds United

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has picked his starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with Sunderland at the Stadium of Light this evening.

Farke’s side have been in fine form in the Championship and saw off Blackburn Rovers in their last outing to further underline their promotion credentials.

They face a Sunderland side without a permanent manager after Tony Mowbray was sacked, but Mike Dodds led the Black Cats to a weekend win over West Brom.

The last time the two sides met was at Elland Road in 2018, with the game ending 1-1. The last meeting at the Stadium of Light saw Leeds win 2-0.

Illan Meslier is in goal for Leeds this evening at Sunderland, while at the back Farke picks a four of Archie Gray, Pascal Struijk, Joe Rodon and Djed Spence.

Ethan Ampadu and Glen Kamara are selected in midfield for Leeds, who go with an attacking unit of Daniel James, Crysencio Summerville, Joel Piroe and Georginio Rutter.

If Farke needs to make changes he has options to call for, including Willy Gnonto and Luke Ayling.

Leeds United Team vs Sunderland

Meslier, Gray, Struijk, Rodon, Spence, Ampadu, Kamara, Summerville, James, Rutter, Piroe

Substitutes: Darlow, Ayling, Cooper, Gruev, Anthony, Gelhardt, Gnonto, Bamford, Joseph