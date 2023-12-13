Fixture: Newcastle United vs AC Milan

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Newcastle United have announced their team and substitutes to welcome AC Milan to St James’ Park in the Champions League tonight.

Eddie Howe’s side are clear on what is required, which is to beat AC Milan and hope that Paris Saint-Germain do not beat Borussia Dortmund.

If that happens then Newcastle will book a last 16 spot, but if the French side can win, then nothing the Magpies do will be enough to qualify.

They could still secure a spot in the Europa League though.

Between the sticks tonight for Newcastle is Martin Dubravka, while at the back Howe picks Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles and Tino Livramento.

Midfield sees Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton and Lewis Miley play, while Miguel Almiron and Anthony Gordon support Callum Wilson.

If Howe needs to make changes he has options on the bench to call for and they include Dan Burn and Alexander Isak.

Newcastle United Team vs AC Milan

Dubravka, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Miley, Almiron, Gordon, Wilson

Substitutes: Karius, Harrison, Hall, Dummett, Isak, Burn, Longstaff