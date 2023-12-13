Marco van Basten has insisted that Manchester United simply do not have good enough players in their team at the moment to do any better than they are.

Manchester United crashed out of Europe on Tuesday night when they lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich at Old Trafford.

They finished at the bottom of their Champions League group and will not be playing any European football in the second half of the season.

It was another harrowing evening for Erik ten Hag’s team but Van Basten has sympathy for them as he feels they could have done very little as Bayern Munich simply had the better team and players.

He pointed out that even FC Copenhagen and Galatasaray have shown they are a better team than Manchester United this season.

Van Basten said on Dutch broadcaster Ziggo Sport: “It’s sad to see. Their level is simply not good enough.

“The Bayern players are all better players with better technique, quicker, more skilful and smarter.

“It has also turned out that Copenhagen and Galatasaray are too strong for this Manchester United as well.

“They are of course a big club, but at the moment, the team are just weak.”

The Dutch legend pointed out that Ten Hag’s decision to throw in youngsters towards the end of the game showed that the quality in the squad is simply not there.

He stressed that there is no point in blaming the young players as there is little individual class in their squad.

“They are 17-year-old or 18-year-old boys who came on for such a big club, which is really strange.

“Even though there are many injured players, the level of the players are simply not of the quality you expect at United.

“They did everything they could.

“In principle, you can’t blame the boys, because they are not better.

“They cannot help each other and you see little individual class. They are just not good enough.”

Manchester United will now focus on the fight for a top four spot in the Premier League.