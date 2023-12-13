Former Bundesliga striker Jan Aage Fjortoft has relayed a rumour about Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag from Germany.

Ten Hag is under massive pressure at Manchester United following his side’s Champions League exit, though it has been claimed the club have no appetite to sack him at the moment.

Nevertheless, the Dutchman is under the microscope as Manchester United fans look for significant improvements.

And former hitman Fjortoft has revealed that in Germany, Ten Hag is being linked with taking over at Borussia Dortmund.

Fjortoft took to X to write: “Wild rumor in Germany. ten Hag could be the new coach in Dortmund.

“Remember… Sammer (adviser Dortmund) has employed ten Hag before (Bayern).

“Let us see what happens in the new year.”

Dortmund have lost their last two games on the spin and are in Champions League action this evening at home to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Ruhr giants sit fifth in the Bundesliga at present, with 14 games played and their current boss is Edin Terzic.