Former Hibernian star Tam McManus is of the view that Hibs forward Jair Tavares is one of the reasons behind the Easter Road outfit’s recent great form.

Hibs brought in the 22-year-old winger from Benfica last season but he failed to impress former Hibernian boss Lee Johnson enough to establish himself in his starting line-up.

But under the guidance of Nick Montgomery, Tavares has established himself as a regular starter and has turned some heads with his performances.

McManus admitted that Montgomery’s arrival at Easter Road has helped the Portuguese massively and stressed that Tavares is flying high for Hibs.

He pointed out that Montgomery’s 4-4-2 formation has managed to utilise Tavares’ speed and physicality and he believes the winger is one of the reasons behind their great run.

“He’s absolutely flying for Hibs”, McManus wrote in his Daily Record column.

“The change of manager, with Nick Montgomery coming in, has changed the lads career and they both deserve enormous credit for that.

“Jair must have really knuckled down to convince the new gaffer that he was a shot in the first team.

“And Nick, who would have spoken to guys like David Gray about every member of the squad when he came in, for being open minded enough to give him the chance.

“Montgomery has impressed me.

“I love his 4-4-2 approach and Tavares’ speed, skill and physicality in the wide areas is perfect for the system.

“He’s got a goal in him as well and is one of the reasons why Hibs are on a great run at the moment and within one point off third spot.”

Hibs have suffered only one defeat in their last eight games in the Scottish Premiership and Montgomery will be hoping that Tavares can keep up his form throughout the season.