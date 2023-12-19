Leeds United midfielder Ethan Ampadu has warned Leicester City and Ipswich Town that it is still too early in the season to get carried away about the gap they have over the Whites.

With the season approaching its halfway mark, a ten-point gap has been opened up between third-placed Leeds United and second-placed Ipswich, while Leicester enjoy a 13-point advantage.

Many feel that Ipswich and Leicester show no sign of slowing down and Leeds, despite good form, may have to settle for a playoff spot.

Ampadu though is unwilling to give too much attention to what is being spoken about and insists Leeds are confident.

He stressed that even though there is a gap, there are a lot of games still to be played and the end of the season is not yet near.

“I think we all kind of find it [shutting down all the noise] pretty simple”, Ampadu told BBC Radio Leeds.

“It is not the end of the season, I know it is very easy to say.

“They have got a little bit of gap, but it is not the end of the season, still a lot of games, lot of minutes to be played.

“We have confidence in ourselves.

“But to get that right, you have to take each game as it is and make sure that the next 90 minutes I the best 90 minutes of the season.”

Leeds, who have picked up just a point from their last two league games, are due to host Ipswich at the weekend.