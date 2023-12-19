Fixture: Chelsea vs Newcastle United

Competition: EFL Cup

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Newcastle United have revealed their side to lock horns with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the EFL Cup quarter-final tonight.

Eddie Howe’s men recently crashed out of the Champions League, but can progress in another cup competition tonight by beating Chelsea, with the semi-final within reach.

The Magpies swatted aside Fulham at the weekend 3-0 at St James’ Park, a result which ended a run of three straight defeats.

Newcastle beat Chelsea 4-1 earlier this season, but they have not won at Stamford Bridge since 2012.

Martin Dubravka is between the sticks for the Magpies, who field a back four of Emil Krafth, Jamaal Lascelles, Sven Botman and Tino Livramento.

Midfield sees Howe select Bruno Guimaraes, Sean Longstaff and Lewis Miley, while Miguel Almiron and Anthony Gordon support Callum Wilson.

If Howe needs to make changes from the bench then he has options, and they include Kieran Trippier and Matt Ritchie.

Newcastle United Team vs Chelsea

Dubravka, Krafth, Lascelles, Botman, Livramento, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Miley, Almiron, Gordon, Wilson

Substitutes: Karius, Gillespie, Trippier, Dummett, Ritchie, Hall, Burn, A Murphy