Fixture: Rangers vs St Johnstone

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Rangers have picked their team to play host to St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership this evening.

The Gers won the Scottish League Cup at the weekend and with the chance to now cut Celtic’s lead at the top of the table to two points, there is a feel-good factor at Ibrox.

Boss Philippe Clement has been clear that his men must prepare for a marathon and the next leg is St Johnstone.

St Johnstone arrive at Ibrox on a run of three games unbeaten and edged out Hibernian 1-0 in their last match.

Jack Butland slots into goal for Rangers, who have a back four of James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, John Souttar and Ridvan Yilmaz.

In midfield, boss Clement selects John Lundstram, Kieran Dowell and Sam Lammers, while Ross McCausland and Abdallah Sima support Kemar Roofe.

If Clement needs to influence the game through his substitutions then he has options and they include Todd Cantwell and Scott Wright.

Rangers Team vs St Johnstone

Butland, Tavernier, Goldson, Souttar, Yilmaz, Lundstram, Dowell, Lammers, McCausland, Sima, Roofe

Substitutes: McCrorie, Dessers, Cantwell, Matondo, Sterling, Wright, Balogun, Barisic, King