Leeds United defender Pascal Struijk has insisted he is working hard to make sure he can show his leadership skills on the pitch for the Whites.

With Liam Cooper no longer a certain starter at Elland Road, Struijk has been the captain on the pitch for Leeds for a chunk of this season.

The defender has gone from strength to strength over the years and is now one of the more experienced voices inside the Leeds dressing room.

The Belgian conceded that he used to feel nervous about the need to be a loud voice as he is not that kind of a person when he is not on the pitch.

The defender admits that on the pitch he tries to step up, be a leader and the loud voice needed, while trying to improve himself in difficult moments.

Struijk stressed that he tries to keep everyone on their toes and be a positive influence during a game.

The defender said on LUTV: “I’d say in the beginning I was always a little bit nervous.

“I remember getting it the first time, I was a little nervous about ‘I need to speak more or I really need to shout’.

“But that’s not really the guy I am, especially in the changing room.

“I do my speaking and stuff on the pitch as this is more natural to me whereas in the changing room; I am a little bit quiet as we have others who speak.

“But also, in the difficult moments I am trying to improve myself, making sure I am a loud voice on the pitch and also keeping positive when we concede a goal or something like that.”

Struijk will be looking to take on the armband on Saturday afternoon when Leeds play host to Ipswich Town in a big Championship clash.