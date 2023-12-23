Fixture: Leeds United vs Ipswich Town

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side’s Championship clash against Ipswich Town at Elland Road this afternoon.

Illan Meslier is in goal, while Pascal Struijk and Joe Rodon are the centre-back pairing. Archie Gray will continue to hold the right-back position and Djed Spence will operate as the left-back in the absence of the injured Sam Byram.

The reliable midfield partnership with Ethan Ampadu and Glen Kamara will hope to continue to keep things solid and ticking along in the middle of the park.

Joel Piroe and Georginio Rutter will form the forward partnership against an Ipswich team who are known for conceding chances despite their position in the table.

Leeds fans will hope that Crysencio Summerville continues his rich vein of form and finds the back of the net again today with Daniel James playing on the right flank.

Patrick Bamford and Willy Gnonto are some of the attacking options Farke has on the bench at Elland Road today.

Leeds did beat Ipswich Town earlier in the season at Portman Road and they will look to do the double over them at Elland Road today.

Leeds United Team vs Ipswich Town

Meslier, Gray, Rodon, Struijk, Spence, Ampadu, Kamara, Summerville, James, Piroe, Rutter

Substitutes: Darlow, Firpo, Cooper, Gruev, Joseph, Poveda, Bamford, Gnonto, Gelhardt