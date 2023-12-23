Fixture: Liverpool vs Arsenal

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has selected his starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal to Anfield this evening.

The Reds manager saw his side held to a 0-0 draw by Manchester United at Anfield last weekend and was critical of the fans for the lack of atmosphere he felt they generated.

Klopp has urged the supporters to get behind Liverpool this afternoon and the Reds did return to winning ways in midweek by reaching the EFL Cup semi-final at the expense of West Ham United.

The last two meetings between the two teams at Anfield have both finished as draws, while Arsenal’s last league win at the ground came in 2012.

Liverpool have Alisson in goal today, while the back four is Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Kostas Tsimikas.

In midfield, the Reds have Wataru Endo, Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones, while in the final third Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz carry the goal threat.

Klopp has options on the bench if needed at any point during the 90 minutes and they include Ryan Gravenberch and Darwin Nunez.

Liverpool Team vs Arsenal

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Konate, Tsimikas, Endo, Szoboszlai, Jones, Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Substitutes: Kelleher, Gomez, Nunez, Elliott, Gravenberch, Clark, McConnell, Quansah, Bradley