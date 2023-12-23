Aidy White has insisted that Leeds United outperformed Ipswich Town in every area of the pitch in their 4-0 win over the Tractor Boys at Elland Road.

Leeds were superb as they hammered Ipswich at home despite starting the game ten points behind the visitors in the Championship standings.

The Yorkshire giants were without a win in two games ahead of Saturday’s clash, but further burnished their promotion credentials with a massive win against one of the best teams in the Championship.

White stressed that Leeds outplayed the second-placed team in the league in every area of the pitch and every player stepped up to the plate on the big day.

The former Leeds star pointed out that there was not a single Leeds player on the pitch who was not at the top of their game.

The former White said on BBC Radio Leeds: “Ipswich were outperformed on every part of the pitch today.

“Leeds players really stepped up today, especially in the first 45 minutes.

“I don’t think there is a player out on that pitch where you can’t say ‘that is a solid nine out of ten performance’.”

Leeds are now seven points behind Ipswich in the league and will next take on Preston North End on Boxing Day at Deepdale.