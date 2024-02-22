Adrian Clarke has admitted that Leeds United’s Archie Gray is set to have an acid test against Leicester City winger Stephy Mavididi this week.

Leeds and Leicester are set to clash in a mouth-watering Championship game at Elland Road on Friday night.

The Championship’s top two are set to face each other with match-ups across the pitch that are set to enthral the Elland Road faithful later this week.

Gray, a midfielder by trade, has been outstanding at right-back for Leeds and has allowed Daniel Farke more flexibility in making his team selections this season.

However, Clarke believes that the 17-year-old is set to have his toughest test against Leicester when he will be tasked with the job of trying to keep Mavididi quiet.

The Leicester winger has been in phenomenal form this season, scoring ten times in 33 Championship appearances.

Clarke said on the What The EFL Podcast: “I am looking at Mavididi against Gray, I like the look of that.

“I think Gray has been outstanding at right-back but defensively up against a winger like Mavididi.

“I think that’s the acid test.

“It could be tough for him.”

Farke is likely to stick with Gray at right-back Ilia Gruev continuing to impress in midfield.