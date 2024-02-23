Leeds United Under-21 manager Scott Gardner believes that the brief break right now will help him work on a few bits and pieces though the busy schedule is something the players have got to get used to if they make it to the first-team.

After managing back-to-back wins against Luton Town and Bournemouth, the young Whites saw their momentum being halted by Chelsea.

The young Pensioners won 2-0 in the Premier League 2 game with the goals being scored by Leo Castledine and Ronnie Stutter.

The young Whites will now enjoy a brief break as their next game will only be played on 5th March.

The Leeds Under-21 manager stressed the importance of the busy schedule, which he feels the youngsters will have to get used to if they want to play in the first-team.

However, he also feels that the break will allow him some time to work on a few bits and pieces that will help them improve further.

“The way we saw the set of players is that this is going to be a schedule they have got to get used to if they are in the first team”, Gardner told LUTV.

“The opportunity to work on things is limited.

“Now we have got a bit of time to maybe to find a few bits and pieces but they have made big progress in a short bit of time.

“We are really pleased with them up to this point.

“It is now between now and the end of the season to finish as strongly as we can really.”

Leeds youngsters will be looking to shine between now and the end of the season to catch the eye of Daniel Farke.