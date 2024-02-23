Former Rangers star Barry Ferguson believes that senior Celtic players will be angry after losing top spot and warned that they will be eager to provide a stinging response.

Philippe Clement’s Rangers side have displayed incredible consistency in the league since his arrival at Ibrox and have only lost one league game under him.

Rangers’ win against St. Johnstone has helped them climb to top spot in the league table, dethroning city rivals Celtic.

Ferguson is of the view that Celtic’s players will be angry to lose a seven-point lead over Rangers and thinks that a lot of senior players will not take it lying down.

The former Ger also warned Rangers that they will make a grave mistake if they do not expect a stinging response from Celtic in the title race.

“I’ve not been privy to the conversations that have been going on inside Celtic’s training ground this week”, Ferguson wrote in his Daily Record column.

“But I’ll have a good guess.

“There will have been a lot of straight talking and a lot of angry men.

“Guys like Callum McGregor, Joe Hart and Cameron Carter-Vickers won’t take any of this lying down.

“And Rangers would be making a huge mistake if they expect anything other than a stinging Celtic response to being knocked off their perch.”

Rangers are next in action at home to Hearts, while Celtic travel to Motherwell.