Richard Keys believes Chelsea must accept that justice was done in the EFL Cup final against Liverpool, after the Reds won 1-0.

The two teams played out a thrilling affair at Wembley, but could not be separated after 90 minutes, with neither side hitting the scoresheet.

Extra time saw a host of Liverpool youngsters go up against Chelsea’s top stars, but it was the Reds who grabbed the only goal of the final when Virgil van Dijk struck with just minutes left.

The game was not short of controversy with Moises Caicedo staying on the pitch after injuring Ryan Gravenberch, who was stretchered off.

Liverpool also had a Van Dijk goal ruled out, much to Jurgen Klopp’s astonishment, after a VAR check.

And Keys thinks Chelsea will be forced to accept that justice was done.

“Even Chelsea have to accept that justice has been done”, Keys wrote on X.

Liverpool have now won a record tenth EFL Cup and will hope to use it as a springboard with the side still involved in the FA Cup, Europa League and the thick of the Premier League title race.

Chelsea meanwhile sit in eleventh in the Premier League and next face Leeds United in the FA Cup on Wednesday night.