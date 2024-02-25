Liverpool legend Ray Houghton insists that the Reds beating Chelsea in the EFL Cup final with a host of youngsters was not a fluke.

When the teams were named, Liverpool’s bench looked threadbare with youngster after youngster populating it.

Jurgen Klopp was not afraid to turn to them as the game wore on though and they did not let him down, competing superbly with Chelsea as normal time became extra time.

And Liverpool emerged as winners, with Virgil van Dijk scoring with just two minutes of extra time left to hand the Reds a 1-0 victory.

Houghton thinks that to beat an expensively assembled Chelsea side with a team packed with youngsters is a huge achievement for Liverpool.

He also insisted that the result was no fluke.

“To do what they’ve done with this group of players…”, Houghton said on LFC TV.

“And it’s not a fluke either!

“This is an emotional moment, not just for Jurgen, but the kids.

“He’s given them the opportunities and they’ve lived up to the hype.”

Liverpool are still alive in the FA Cup and the Europa League, while they are battling hard for the Premier League title.

Klopp will be hoping he can get key players back from injury soon as the games continue to mount up for the EFL Cup winners.