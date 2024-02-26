Hull City boss Liam Rosenior has praised Liverpool loanee Fabio Carvalho for his mentality to help his team by pressing the opposition and assisting in defence during games.

Liverpool sent the 21-year-old midfielder on loan to Hull for the rest of the season and the player has so far featured regularly for Rosenior’s side.

On Saturday, Carvalho’s goal in the 35th minute helped Hull secure a 1-1 draw against Carlos Corberan’s West Bromwich Albion.

Rosenior described the Liverpool forward’s strike as fantastic and stated that Carvalho has been brilliant to work with since his arrival at the club.

The Hull boss also pointed out that the Liverpool midfielder’s mentality to help his side by fulfilling his pressing and defensive duties has been a plus for his team.

When asked about Carvalho’s performance against West Brom, Rosenior told Hull City’s official media: “He is top; he is top.

“It was better than a nice bit of quality.

“It was a fantastic strike, we know he is capable of it.

“He has been an absolute delight to work with since he came in.

“Not just his quality but his mentality to run and press and run back for the team, yes he is a real bright spot for us.”

Carvalho has featured eight times for Hull this season and has scored three goals so far for them.