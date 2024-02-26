Rangers star Jack Butland has admitted that under previous Gers boss Michael Beale the side had gone down a dead end.

The Ibrox hierarchy appointed Beale last season and backed him in the last summer transfer window by bringing in several players for substantial fees.

However, Beale’s failed to start the season in good fashion and Rangers sacked him after their 3-1 defeat at the hands of Aberdeen in September.

Butland, a rare Beale success story, admits that Rangers were not in a good place during Beale’s tenure and revealed that things were not going as the ex-Sunderland boss had planned before the season.

The Gers goalkeeper believes that Rangers went down a dead end under Beale and revealed that he felt that the team were not performing the way they should.

“As a group, we were scrambling”, Butland told BBC Scotland.

“We weren’t in a good spot.

“It wasn’t going to plan, it wasn’t right.

“We were running down a cul-de-sac into a dead-end.

“It didn’t feel like we were getting to where we needed to get to.”

Rangers appointed Philippe Clement as Beale’s successor at Ibrox and the Belgian has managed to take the Gers to the top of the Scottish Premiership table.