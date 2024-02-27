Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes believes that an in-form Rangers side will visit Rugby Park to flex their muscles, but Killie will have to be ready to fight fire with fire.

An in-form Rangers side are set to take on fourth-placed Kilmarnock away from home on Wednesday in the Scottish Premiership.

The Gers have scored as many as eleven goals in their last three matches and McInnes expects a tough game going forward.

However, with the creation of an electric atmosphere inside Rugby Park, the manager wants to fight fire with fire and insists that his side will do everything they can to make sure that they impose themselves on the game.

“It will be bedlam here, there will be a brilliant atmosphere”, McInnes was quoted as saying by the Herald Scotland.

“It is a type of game players want to be involved in and that focuses you, the game demands that and concentration.

“When you are playing against players who want to start quick and come here and flex their muscles, you have to be ready to fight fire with fire.

“And we want to make sure that we try to own that pitch, impose ourselves on the game like we do any home game.”

The last meeting at the same venue bore fruit for Killie as they managed to beat Rangers 1-0 in August last year.

One meeting has happened since then, when Rangers defeated the visitors 3-1 at Ibrox.