Former Rangers midfielder Andy Halliday has predicted the Gers’ recruitment quality in January could end up winning the Scottish Premiership for them this season.

Rangers have a two-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership standings and hammered an in-form Hearts side 5-0 at home on Saturday.

The Glasgow giants brought in Fabio Silva, Oscar Cortes and Mohamed Diomande in the winter transfer window in order to strengthen the squad.

All three players got on the scoresheet on Saturday in the win over Hearts and the trio have made a considerable impact to improve the overall quality of the squad.

Halliday believes that the work Rangers carried out in January is likely to be the reason why they could go on and win the league over Celtic at the end of the season.

He pointed out that the quality of Rangers’ recruitment came to the fore against Hearts and all three new players have been a revelation in the team.

Halliday said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard: “I believe that the three January recruits Rangers have made could be the difference in where the title is headed.

“I thought we saw that in full effect on Saturday against Hearts.

“The impact of Diomande and Cortes in the starting eleven has been a revelation added to the squad.

“And Fabio Silva and Dessers seem to be doing the ham and egg role perfectly well where one comes in and scores a goal, gets rested in the next game and the other one comes in and scores a goal as well.”

Philippe Clement will need his squad to perform as Rangers are still alive in three competitions this season.