Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed he is a big fan of the Championship and watched Leeds United vs Leicester City last week.

The Championship is viewed as an ultra competitive league, but the three clubs relegated from the Premier League last term are all vying for automatic promotion amid increasing concern about parachute payments.

Leicester, under Enzo Maresca, lead the way and top the table, with Daniel Farke’s Leeds sitting in second.

The two teams clashed at Elland Road last week, with Leeds winning 3-1, and Klopp admits he was one of the viewers.

Klopp insists that he is a lover of the Championship and finds the intensity insane.

“I love the Championship, I watched Leeds v Leicester last week. Wow”, Klopp said at a press conference.

“The football intensity in the Championship is absolutely insane.

“Saw West Brom recently, a real football-playing idea. Ipswich as well.

“The league is incredibly difficult.”

Liverpool are set to lock horns with Championship opposition in the FA Cup on Wednesday night when Southampton visit Anfield.

Winning promotion is Saints’ priority this term, but they will be keen to test themselves against Liverpool.