Fixture: Kilmarnock vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Rangers have confirmed their starting eleven to go up against Derek McInnes’ Kilmarnock at Rugby Park tonight.

Philippe Clement’s side have a two-point lead over Celtic at the summit of the Scottish Premiership and will want to at least have that intact by the end of this evening’s games.

Kilmarnock could represent tricky opponents though as they held Celtic to a draw at Celtic Park recently and also beat Celtic in the league.

McInnes has his men fired up for the visit of Rangers and Kilmarnock have lost just two of 14 games at home in the league this season.

Rangers have Jack Butland in goal, while at the back Clement picks James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, John Souttar and Borna Barisic.

Midfield sees John Lundstram and Mohamed Diomande start for the visitors, while Tom Lawrence, Ross McCausland and Oscar Cortes play. Fabio Silva leads the attack.

If Clement needs to make changes he does have options and they include Cyriel Dessers and Scott Wright.

Rangers Team vs Kilmarnock

Butland, Tavernier, Goldson, Souttar, Barisic, Lundstram, Lawrence, Diomande, McCausland, Cortes, Silva

Substitutes: McCrorie, Yilmaz, Dessers, Sterling, S Wright, Davies, Balogun, Raskin, McKinnon