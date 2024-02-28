Kenny Miller has conceded that playing away at Kilmarnock is going to be a challenge for Rangers but he is confident that they will find a way to get the desired result.

Rangers are sitting at the top of the Scottish Premiership standings with a two-point lead over Old Firm rivals Celtic.

However, they have a tough away trip lined up tonight when they take on Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.

Killie have been in terrific form at home this season and have already beaten an Old Firm team in Celtic earlier in the season at Rugby Park.

Miller admitted that given Kilmarnock’s form and the quality of their squad, a trip to Ayrshire is going to be tough for Philippe Clement’s side tonight.

However, he stressed that Rangers have been finding ways to get results over the line regardless of their performance over the last few months.

The former Rangers striker said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard: “It is going to be a tough fixture because of the form Kilmarnock are in and the quality they have got in the team.

“But the [Rangers] team at the moment, whether they are playing well or not playing well, they are always finding a way.

“They were absolutely sensational on Saturday against Hearts.”

Rangers lost the first game of the season 1-0 to Kilmarnock at Rugby Park in August last year under Michael Beale.