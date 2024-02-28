Fixture: Liverpool vs Southampton

Competition: FA Cup

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has picked his team to welcome Southampton to Anfield in the FA Cup this evening.

The Reds won the EFL Cup at the weekend, as Klopp’s injury ravaged side managed to see off Chelsea at Wembley after extra time.

Liverpool remain beset by injury issues, but Klopp will be keen to progress in the FA Cup as he hunts further trophies before the curtain is drawn on his time at Anfield.

Southampton, who are making winning promotion from the Championship their priority, arrive at Anfield on the back of two successive defeats.

The last meeting between the two sides, at Southampton, ended in a thrilling 4-4 draw.

Caoimhin Kelleher is in goal for Liverpool tonight, who field a back four of Conor Bradley, Virgil van Dijk, Jarell Quansah and Kostas Tsimikas.

Midfield sees Liverpool go with Joe Gomez, James McConnell and Bobby Clark, while Lewis Koumas, Harvey Elliott and Cody Gakpo lead the attack.

If changes need to be made then Klopp has options and they include Ibrahima Konate and Luis Diaz.

Liverpool Team vs Southampton

Kelleher, Bradley, Van Dijk, Quansah, Tsimikas, Gomez, Clark, McConnell, Koumas, Elliott, Gakpo

Substitutes: Adrian, Konate, Diaz, Mac Allister, Scanlon, Gordon, Nallo, Danns, Nyoni