Eintracht Frankfurt head coach Dino Toppmoller has insisted that he does not need to sing the praises of Leeds United loan star Robin Koch to get him into the Germany national team.

Koch left Leeds to join Eintracht Frankfurt on loan last summer and has an agreement in place to join on a permanent basis in the summer.

A far cry from his last season at Leeds, the German has been the pillar of Eintracht Frankfurt’s defence this term and has earned praise for his performances in the Bundesliga.

Koch has eight international caps to his name but has not been in the Germany squad since the end of 2021.

However, Toppmoller insisted that it is clear to see now that he deserves to get back into the national team squad for next month’s international friendlies.

He stressed that a player of Koch’s character and qualities can enhance any team in the world.

The Eintracht Frankfurt coach said in a press conference: “I don’t need to sing to get him into the national team.

“Everyone can see how valuable he is.

“Everyone can see the great character he has.

“A player with his character and his qualities is good for any team.”

Julian Nagelsmann will soon name the Germany squad for the games against France and the Netherlands next month.