Rising Italian defensive talent Elia Campesan has admitted that he is taking inspiration from Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk.

The 19-year-old was playing in the fifth division of Italian football only a year ago when he was on the books at Camisano.

He has since taken a huge leap and is plying his trade in Serie C with Arzignano, with whom he has already played three matches.

Campesan is regarded as a promising defensive talent and will be looking to climb the Italian pyramid even further.

And the defender revealed that there is another centre-back that he looks to for inspiration.

Campesan admits Liverpool skipper Van Dijk is the one he looks towards and studies when he watches videos.

“Virgil van Dijk from Liverpool: I’ve always watched videos of him and I really like him”, the defender said when asked by Italian outlet Tutto Mercato for his inspiration.

Whether Campesan can reach the heights of the game that Van Dijk has remains to be seen, but he will be looking to impress in Serie C and draw the eyes of bigger clubs.