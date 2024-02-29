Former Leeds United boss Steve Evans is of the view that after seeing the Whites supporters passion for their club, he does not require anyone to tell him about how fans react in the stadium.

The veteran tactician was appointed Leeds United boss in October 2015 and left the club at the end of the 2015/16 season after finishing 13th in the Championship table.

Evans is now working wonders at Stevenage and his side kept their League One promotion hopes on track earlier this week with a 1-0 win over Cambridge United.

The Stevenage boss stated that he told his players to divorce themselves from the fans in the stadium to focus on the game against Cambridge.

Evans emphasised that he no longer needs anyone to tell him how excited fans can get in a stadium because he has witnessed the passion that the Leeds United supporters have for their team.

“I think you noticed the rivalry that happened here before, when the game was off earlier in the season”, Evans told Stevenage’s official media.

“But I have told my staff and my players.

“Listen, I have been manager of Leeds United, so nobody needs to tell me about what fans are like around the stadium, so they are as passionate as anyone in the world.

“We just have to divorce ourselves from what is going on on the terrace and in the seats, unless it is a medical emergency.”

Evans’ side are in sixth place in the League One table and if they do go up to the Championship this season, they would meet Leeds next term if Daniel Farke’s man cannot seal their own promotion deal.