Former Rangers star Lee McCulloch believes the Gers showed composure in their comeback win over Kilmarnock on Wednesday night.

Rangers went into half-time 1-0 down at Rugby Park but goals from James Tavernier and Tom Lawrence in the second half won them the game 2-1.

Kilmarnock have been a tough nut to crack at home this season and both Rangers and Celtic lost games previously Rugby Park earlier in the season.

McCulloch insisted that it is a big result for Rangers and pointed out that they have beaten the two form teams of the league in their last two league games respectively.

He stressed that Rangers had to show spirit and more importantly composure as they could have easily panicked under the pressure of the title race.

The former Rangers star feels the team embodied Philippe Clement’s calmness and composure on the pitch.

McCulloch said on BBC Radio Scotland: “It’s a massive result for Rangers.

“If you look at the last two games, they played the two form teams.

“The game on Saturday was 5-0 and the timing of the goals probably helped them but tonight they had to show character, relentlessness and composure to not panic.

“What we have got now is a real title race and that’s where you need that composure.

“The leadership came from the manager, transcended onto the players and the Rangers fans will be happy.”

Rangers remain two points clear at the top and will host Motherwell at Ibrox on Saturday.