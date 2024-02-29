Leeds United manager Daniel Farke is pleased to have the option of rotating his squad and knows he can call upon fresh legs for the clash with Huddersfield Town.

Leeds have won their nine league games of the trot in the Championship and gave Chelsea a scare in the FA Cup in their 3-2 defeat at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

With little time to take a breath, Leeds are now preparing for an early kick-off in the league against Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Leeds made a few changes to the starting eleven in the defeat against Chelsea with Liam Cooper, Connor Roberts, Jaidon Anthony and Mateo Joseph getting a start.

Farke admitted that it is pleasing for him that he has the players to rotate his squad and admitted that there will be more fresh legs in the team against Huddersfield Town this weekend.

The Leeds boss said in a press conference: “We are in a good rhythm and we know this, and it’s good to have a tight group but also options.

“Once a player is not there with his best day, we have a chance to react right now.

“We know perhaps that we can rotate with fresh legs, we won’t make eleven changes but we can have fresh legs.”

Ilian Gruev, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter could come back in the starting eleven on Saturday.