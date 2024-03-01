Connor Roberts has insisted that he is experienced enough to know that he was not going to walk into the Leeds United side and play every game before he joined the club in the January transfer window.

Roberts has already made an impact from the bench when he scored in Leeds’ 3-1 win over Leicester City last week.

He did start against Chelsea in the FA Cup this week but is still waiting for his first start in the Championship for the Whites.

The Welshman was a big part of the Burnley side that got promoted last season but the defender insisted that he is experienced enough to know that at a club of Leeds’ stature, he was not going to walk into the team.

He is prepared to work hard and give everything in whatever way possible to help Leeds get promoted to the Premier League at the end of the season.

Roberts said on the Official Leeds United Podcast: “I have said it to many people, I am big enough, old enough and experienced enough to know that I can’t just be expected to come in and play every single game.

“Especially, when you come to a big club like Leeds who are fighting for promotion, you have to be patient and play when you do play but you have to give absolutely everything.

“Hopefully, at the end of the season, I can be able to turn around and say, I helped whether that be scoring a few more goals or playing a lot more or a few more games.

“At the end of the day I want to say, I got promoted again and helped out.”

Leeds are banking on the fact that Roberts’ experience of getting promoted will come in handy at some point this season.