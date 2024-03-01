The agent of Fulham and Nottingham Forest linked midfielder Lewis Ferguson has stressed the player’s loyalty towards Bologna amidst talk of a summer move.

The former Aberdeen midfielder has gone from strength to strength since moving to Italy and is now the club captain at Bologna.

He is one of the most important cogs in Thiago Motta’s squad and has been one of the most consistent players in Italy this season.

Ferguson’s performances have piqued the interest of Serie A giants Juventus and he is also attracting interest from clubs in the Premier League.

Nottingham Forest and Fulham are believed to be considering trying to take him to England in the summer.

However, Bill McMurdo, his agent, insisted that the Bologna captain is still very much loyal towards the club, the coach and the players.

He stressed that for the moment, Ferguson is only thinking about putting his best foot forward for Bologna.

McMurdo told Italian outlet TuttoJuve: “Given Lewis is the captain of the Rossoblu, it would be wrong to link him with another club.

“His loyalty is towards coach Thiago Motta, his team-mates and all of Bologna.

“He is only thinking about doing well here.”

Ferguson is also a Scotland international and has earned ten caps since debuting in 2021.

He is expected to be in demand when the summer window opens and Bologna could find it tough to keep hold of him.