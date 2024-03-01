Connor Roberts has insisted that as long as he can play a part in Leeds United getting promoted this season it does not matter to him how many games, he ends up playing for the club.

Roberts joined Leeds on loan from Burnley in the winter transfer window and has already made a telling contribution with a goal in their 3-1 win over Leicester last week.

He did start in the FA Cup defeat at Chelsea on Wednesday night but is yet to get his first starting eleven berth in the league.

The defender was massive in Burnley’s promotion campaign last year and Roberts insisted that he is looking to bring that experience to Leeds for the remainder of the season.

The Welshman is not worried about how many games he gets to play for Leeds in the coming months as long as he plays a part in getting the club promoted to the Premier League.

Roberts said on the Official Leeds United Podcast: “Sometimes, I have to take a step back and appreciate how good of a team we were last year.

“Hopefully, I can bring my experience from the moments I was involved in, to the remaining half of the season that I am going to be here.

“At the end of the day, if I play all the games or half the games or only a few games, doesn’t really bother me.

“I want to stand at Elland Road, being able to say that I got promoted with Leeds.

“That’s the plan.”

It remains to be seen whether Roberts starts when Leeds take on Huddersfield Town in a West Yorkshire derby on Saturday.