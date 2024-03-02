Fixture: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has picked his team to take on strugglers Nottingham Forest at the City Ground this afternoon.

The Reds won the EFL Cup last weekend and then secured safe passage through to the next round of the FA Cup in midweek to continue the feel-good factor.

Now attention switches back to the Premier League, with Liverpool having an advantage to extend their lead at the top of the table, if only temporarily.

Liverpool continue to have a lost of players out through injury, including Alisson, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Caoimhin Kelleher is in goal for Liverpool today, with a back four of Conor Bradley, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Andrew Robertson picked.

In midfield, Liverpool have Alexis Mac Allister, Joe Gomez and Bobby Clark, while Harvey Elliott, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo lead the attack.

Klopp can look to his bench if needed at any point and his options include Wataru Endo and Darwin Nunez.

Liverpool Team vs Nottingham Forest

Kelleher, Bradley, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Gomez, Mac Allister, Clark, Elliott, Gakpo, Diaz

Substitutes: Adrian, Endo Szoboslai, Nunez, Tsimikas, McConnell, Koumas, Danns, Quansah