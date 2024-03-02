Fixture: Rangers vs Motherwell

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Rangers have confirmed their starting eleven to welcome Motherwell to Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.

The Gers continued their good form in midweek with a gritty and hard fought win away at Kilmarnock to remain top of the table.

With Celtic not due to play again until Sunday, victory over Motherwell would open up a five-point gap for Rangers at the top of the league.

Gers boss Philippe Clement is without winger Oscar Cortes, who picked up a muscle injury at Kilmarnock.

Jack Butland is in goal for Rangers, who field a back four of James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, John Souttar and Ridvan Yilmaz.

The centre of the park sees John Lundstram start alongside Nicolas Raskin, while Mohamed Diomande, Ross McCausland and Dujon Sterling all support Cyriel Dessers.

The Rangers manager can look to his bench if changes are needed and his options include Kemar Roofe and Fabio Silva.

Rangers Team vs Motherwell

Butland, Tavernier, Goldson, Souttar, Yilmaz, Lundstram, Raskin, Diomande, McCausland, Sterling, Dessers

Substitutes: McCrorie, Silva, Jack, Lawrence, S Wright, Roofe, Davies, Balogun, Barisic