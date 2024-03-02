Jon Newsome has conceded that Huddersfield Town succeeded in disrupting Leeds United and their rhythm in the 1-1 draw.

Leeds’ nine-game winning run in the Championship came to a halt at the John Smith’s Stadium where Huddersfield managed to restrict them to just a point.

In a physical west Yorkshire derby, Huddersfield took the lead in the first half and despite having a man sent off, the home side did manage to keep Leeds from taking maximum points after the break.

Newsome conceded that there were problems in Leeds’ performance, but stressed that the winning run was always going to come to an end.

He admitted that Huddersfield executed their plan perfectly and knocked Leeds out of their rhythm with their physicality.

The former White said on BBC Radio Leeds: “Can we sit here and pick the bones out of it and complain about it?

“I supposed we can, but let’s take it in its entirety; they won nine on the trot, but that run was always going to come to an end at some point.

“We just didn’t fire on all cylinders today.

“I thought Huddersfield Town had a plan, they were going to make it physical and disrupt us.

“That plan worked to some degree as they did disrupt us and they knocked us off our kilter.

“But we dug in, we got a goal, we got an equaliser.”

Leeds will look to get back their composure and win all three points when they host Stoke City at Elland Road on Tuesday night.