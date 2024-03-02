Kenny Miller has stressed the importance of Rangers responding quickly to a shock defeat at the hands of Motherwell.

Rangers were expected to make short work of Motherwell at Ibrox to move five points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

Goals in either half though handed Motherwell a surprise 2-1 win, with Rangers scoring through a James Tavernier penalty on the hour mark.

Rangers looked far from the side that have been brushing aside all-comers in recent games and can now be leapfrogged at the top of the table if Celtic beat Hearts on Sunday.

For former Gers star Miller, Rangers must now simply look to respond by going on a long winning run.

“Rangers went on an incredible run after losing the last Old Firm match. They need the same kind of response”, Miller said on BBC Radio Scotland.

“It went against Rangers today and it’s about how you bounce back.”

Rangers will have to wait for their next chance to play in the Scottish Premiership, with two Europa League games sandwiching a Scottish Cup meeting with Hibernian now on the agenda for the Gers.